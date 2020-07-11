Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Fans trend #MahaGovtCBIForSSR as investigations are leading nowhere.

MUMBAI: Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left his fans shattered and restless. From the time since SSR decided to end his life on June 14, netizens are puling all strings possible to tell officials that what happened with the late actor was allegedly not suicide but a pre-planned murder. As it’s already been almost a month post his death, after seeking help from Home Minister Amit Shah and the Supreme court, social media users have now started to seriously demand CBI inquiry for his death from the Maharashtra Government. Tweeterstan has yet again made a new hashtag #MahaGovtCBIForSSR.

According to reports from Spotboye, demanding a CBI probe a user wrote, “Torture he had gone through could have been sustained by him since he had made new Co.'s to work on his own so he doesn't solely depend upon others &nobody could play wid his work&passion. Suicidal story is pre-planned. Culprits will b exposed. Justice will b done. #MahaGovtCBIForSSR,” while someone else said, “Today 26th day we loss genius actor. Mumbai police honestly no words for them now they are an a***ole. If the same thing happens with nepotism kids and from today I really wish this thing happen with any of star kid f**k off @MumbaiPolice #MahaGovtCBIForSSR”

Recently, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy also had taken to Twitter to inform all SSR fans that he has officially asked advocate Ishkaran to “process Rajput alleged suicide matter for a possible CBI case or PIL or Criminal complaint case.”

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara trailer and title song have received immense love and praise. The film is releasing on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on 24th July 2020

credits: Spotboye