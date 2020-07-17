Sushant Singh Rajput Death: BJP MP appointed advocate, Retweets to his letter to Mumbai Police fall Drastically; says 'Don't try and suppress voice'

MUMBAI: It was a month ago, on June 14, that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last after dying due to suicide. It is being speculated that the actor succumbed to severe depression and hung himself to death. Ever since then, the police investigation in his death case is underway with more than 30 people being summoned so far. However, thousands of his fans have been constantly demanding a CBI probe into this matter. Well, a lot of prominent personalities, including politicians, too, want the same. Only yesterday, we reported how a Delhi-based advocate named Ishkaran Singh Bhandari wrote to Mumbai Police asking the late actor's Bandra residence to be sealed and preserved until their investigation doesn't end.

Taking to his Twitter account, the lawyer had shared a soft copy of his letter and tagged the Mumbai police. He revealed doing so because it would take some time for the letter to reach them physically. However, Ishkaran soon noticed how the number of retweet on his tweet in regards to the letter has fallen drastically. Calling it propaganda to shut his voice, the lawyer pointed out the matter and tweeted, "Unbelievable it was showing 8191 RTs & suddenly became less and 7900 RTs. Don’t try and suppress voice!" He added, "At 1.06 shows 7974! Earlier tweet show 8191!"

Earlier, he had given a ray of hope to all the Sushant fans by tweeting, "Lot of people had lost all hope for Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. That’s when I decided & said will legally take up the case and ensure CBI investigation will be done. Now positive developments happening, it’s still a long road ahead but Justice shall prevail."

