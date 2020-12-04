Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Netizens demand CBI answer their questions as fans feel cheated by the CBI

MUMBAI: The Sushant Singh Rajput case is one of the most controversial cases of our nation and it's been 150 days since the actor passed away and three months since the CBI took over the case.

We have seen how the case was once the talking point of the media channels but today has gone all silent when it came to the case, people are wondering why there is so much coverup in the case and why is the CBI delaying in the case and there is no news of progress.

Every day the fans come out and trend the case and fight for justice as they feel that their patience it been tested way too much and it's high time this case gets a closure.

Netizens have come out and said that they are waiting for justice and the questions will increase until they don’t get their answers and they will continue to fight for justice until the end.

Now once again the fans have come out and are asking some very serious and important questions regarding the case and now are demanding the CBI to answer these below questions :

1. 14 JUNE 2020 - 11 FEET LONG BODY

2. Why were there two bodies and was that the reason why there was two ambulance

3. The mark around his neck doesn’t seem to be of suicide and how come his legs were broken which means someone did hit him?

4. Why did SSR change 50 sim cards in less than a month and what were the threat calls he was receiving that his sister had told via their family friend.

5. Post his demise who was tampering and using his social media account?

6. There wasn’t any stool/ chair found at the crime scene then how could he commit suicide.

7. Fans claim that this a brutal murder as they weren’t any suicide note found.

8. There marks done on his body with a stun gun and needles.

9. His face was paralyzed and he had blacked eyes how did this happen?

10. Why was the post-mortem done at night and what was the hurry for?

Fans are telling the CBI that once they answer their questions and give them a rare of hope or at least inform them where the investigation as reached then they would stop asking these questions.

