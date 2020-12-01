Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Netizens question the different versions in the case, asks the CBI for answers?

MUMBAI: The SSR case is one of the most talked-about and controversial cases in the country and with three agencies investigating the case and still there is no lead in the case.

It’s been almost 3 months since the CBI took over the case, but there hasn’t been a push in the case. People across the globe have been wondering why the CBI is quiet about the whole case and why there hasn’t been any progress in the case.

They are wondering why is there so much silence in the media and no coverage about the case and they suspect someone big behind this entire case.

Fans are questioning the different versions of the case, and are questioning the CBI why there is so much disparity in the case.

Now let’s do a little bit of rewind when all the debates were about who had brought who has seen SSR first and who brought down his body and laid it on the bed.

A Netizen is asking the most important question and he's asking the CBI why is there no answer.

The respected person who is fighting for justice is saying that they are three versions coming out of this particular point :

Version 1: The ambulance driver Akshay Bhandgar had claimed that he had brought the body down himself.

Version 2: The ambulance owner claimed that the Police brought the body down, but the Police claim that they didn’t see the body hanging.

Version 3: SSR’s roommate Siddarth Pithani had claimed that he on the instructions of SSR’s brother – in – law had cut the cloth with the knife and brought SSR down.

The fan is questioning why are they so different versions of this case and why is the CBI not looking into this angle.

It's high time the CBI comes out and gives a statement to where the investigation has reached.

Well, the investigation is on and we hope soon the CBI finds a lead to the case.

