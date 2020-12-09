News

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Netizens show trust in CBI, trend #TrustingCBI4SSRJustice as they continue the fight for justice

SSR fans unite to fight for justice for the actor and his ex-manger Disha Salian.

By Ektaa Kumaran
09 Dec 2020 02:45 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: The Sushant Singh Rajput case is one of the most controversial cases of our nation, and it's been 150 days since the actor passed away and three months since the CBI took over the case. 

We have seen how the case was once the talking point of media channels, but today, they have all gone silent. People are wondering why the case is being covered up and why there is no news of progress. 

Every day, fans trend the case and fight for justice as they feel that their patience is been tested and that it is high time that this case gets closure. 

Today, they are trending on social media with the hashtag #TrustingCBI4SSRJustice. They are showing their full faith in the agency as that’s the last hope left. 

Netizens have come out and said that they are waiting for justice and the questions will increase until they don’t get their answers. 

They have requested everyone to continue this fight and not to stop. Someday, the agency will speak up. 

Fans have also said that along with SSR, they will also fight for Disha, and they believe that the two will get justice. 

They still believe that both were brutally murdered and it is high time Section 302 be imposed in the case as they are waiting for the CBI to give some leads in the case. 

Netizens have also said that both Disha and SSR’s deaths are linked, and solving one case will lead to the victory of another. 

People are becoming stronger in this fight for justice and are determined to punish the those behind the gruesome crime. 

Well, the investigation is still on, but there isn’t any lead or progress in the case, and everyone is waiting to hear from the CBI. 

