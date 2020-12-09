Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Netizens show trust in CBI, trend #TrustingCBI4SSRJustice as they continue the fight for justice

MUMBAI: The Sushant Singh Rajput case is one of the most controversial cases of our nation, and it's been 150 days since the actor passed away and three months since the CBI took over the case.

We have seen how the case was once the talking point of media channels, but today, they have all gone silent. People are wondering why the case is being covered up and why there is no news of progress.

Every day, fans trend the case and fight for justice as they feel that their patience is been tested and that it is high time that this case gets closure.

Today, they are trending on social media with the hashtag #TrustingCBI4SSRJustice. They are showing their full faith in the agency as that’s the last hope left.

Netizens have come out and said that they are waiting for justice and the questions will increase until they don’t get their answers.

They have requested everyone to continue this fight and not to stop. Someday, the agency will speak up.

Fans have also said that along with SSR, they will also fight for Disha, and they believe that the two will get justice.

They still believe that both were brutally murdered and it is high time Section 302 be imposed in the case as they are waiting for the CBI to give some leads in the case.

Netizens have also said that both Disha and SSR’s deaths are linked, and solving one case will lead to the victory of another.

People are becoming stronger in this fight for justice and are determined to punish the those behind the gruesome crime.

Well, the investigation is still on, but there isn’t any lead or progress in the case, and everyone is waiting to hear from the CBI.

Last when NCB was about to reach one very big name, Hathras happened.



Now when ED is in action mode, plus rebuking from SC & HC, the farmer’s protests.



Given how aggressively they want to kill SSR case, nothing looks impossible.



Only hope is CBI. #TrustingCBI4SSRJustice — Eray Cather (@ErayCr) December 9, 2020

I don't understand what's going on. Some Adv. Dhanda files PIL but doesn't go for the hearing, CBI is silent (not really I hope), Bullywood is clueless about CBI's work, etc. Sincerely, I don't give a damn. I only want Justice for my hero!! NOTHING ELSE #TrustingCBI4SSRJustice pic.twitter.com/tmUc1Jmx3p — Anshuman Banka (@SSRian2101) December 9, 2020

Are You Guys Ready For 14th December?? Be Ready!



Paid Chamche Humara Kuch Ghanta Bigad Nahi Sakte!



Justice Hum Lekar Rahenge:)



Rok Sako Toh Rok Lo!



Hum Na Rukenge Na Thakenge Aant Tak Ladenge!!@nilotpalm3 #TrustingCBI4SSRJustice pic.twitter.com/kyY5QTLjpm — #JusticeForSushii (@DeboshmitaMond4) December 9, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput was Brutally beaten and Killed !



Disha Salian was Physically assaulted and Murdered !



Only one Demand.



Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian!



302 is must for all the Culprits.#TrustingCBI4SSRJustice pic.twitter.com/9H1FiWbdtA — [email protected] ||JUSTICE FOR SUSHANT|| (@Its_Nistha) December 9, 2020

SSR is immortal. He is living in all souls who are against injustice..#TrustingCBI4SSRJustice pic.twitter.com/ZgJtcFtoji — Lone Warrior (@MahadevHar19) December 9, 2020

Keep raising questions !



Agencies will have to answer them !



We trust National Agencies & they will prove that #TrustingCBI4SSRJustice wasn't a wrong decision !!!



JUSTICE WILL PREVAIL

TRUTH WILL WIN



Sustain the Pressure Warriors pic.twitter.com/pdUos4VDM4 — Tannu Priya |serve Justice to our brother | (@TannuPriyah) December 9, 2020

The more my thoughts tiptoes away from you, the more I feel your presence brushing my hair pressing my skin blowing on my face and certainly the arc on my lips sometimes whispering as if like a gentle reminder..

~ @itsSSR



Now we feel the same..#TrustingCBI4SSRJustice pic.twitter.com/SS3d3rzjK1 — Asmita ||Justice forSSR|| (@asmita2303) December 9, 2020