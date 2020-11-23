Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Netizens wants answers to these questions from the CBI

MUMBAI: The SSR case is one of the most talked-about and controversial cases of the country and with three agencies investigating the case and still there is no lead in the case.

Its been almost 3 months since the CBI took over the case, but there hasn’t been a push in the case. People across the globe have been wondering why the CBI is quiet about the whole case and why there hasn’t been any progress in the case.

(ALSO READ : Bollywood drug cartel case: Mumbai court grants bail to Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya)

They are also worried why all media channels have stopped covering the case. Now they have come out with certain questions that they want the CBI to answer these questions:

1.Remember when Siddarth Pithani was questioned he had revealed that on June 8th some people had come to SSR house and had taken all the hard drive and deleted stuff from his digital belongings owing to that netizens are asking where are the drives and where is data?

2. Before Disha and SSR passed away there were threat calls been given to both of them, and owing to that SSR had changed 50 sim cards now the fans are asking who were calling them and why the threats?

3. The Mumbai police had got SSR diaries where he used to write everything about his life, and there were some pages missing from his diaries to which now people are asking where are those pages and did the CBI find any clue?

4. There were a lot of media reports that said that before Disha died she had attended a part at a farmhouse that was attended by big personalities from Bollywood and political field, Twitterati is asking why there is no information about this party and why is the CBI not investigating the case?

Well, what is the CBI doing is still a question mark and the netizens are still waiting for answers to these questions.

What is taking the CBI so long to solve this case and give it a closure is still a question mark, but seems like the people aren’t going to calm down and will fight for justice until there isn’t a lead in the case.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe: Video of Disha Salian partying on the day of her demise leaked)