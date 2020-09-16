Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: SSR made frantic calls between June 11 and 13, as he feared for his life

MUMBAI: The SSR case is one of the most sensational cases and topmost agencies are investigating it.

As per Republic TV, SSR had made frantic calls between 11th and 13th June and revealed to someone that he will be killed soon and that he fears for his life.

This person's name in not mentioned but the CBI has recorded a statement, and they suspect that it’s a homicide and not a suicide.

There are various people that have said that the actor feared for his life post the death of Disha Salian and he wanted to tighten the security around him.

Republic TV reports suggest that the toughest phase of his life was between 8th and 14th June, the day when he passed away.

Even one of his close friends had claimed that he had told his sister Neetu that he feared for his life and that after Disha's death, they won’t spare him.

The investigation is on by the CBI, and they are trying to find out if there was a connection between the two cases.

