Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: SSR’s sister Priyanka claims that she knew that SSR didn’t commit suicide says “ I knew it was a murder as I am a criminal lawyer and have dealt with suicide cases I saw his room and I knew it was a murder”

MUMBAI :The Sushant Singh Rajput case is again in the limelight as the cooper hospital staff Roopkumar Shah has come out and revealed some horrifying details about SSR’s death were claiming that the actor was murdered and it wasn’t a suicide case.

He told Republic Tv, that when the body came his legs were broken and that he had wounds on his body he knew this was a murder and that when he told his seniors about it they told him to keep quiet and to conduct the autopsy and thus it was done at night, in a hurry.

Owing to this, his sister Priyanka spoke to Republic Tv and expressed her concerns and claimed that her brother was murdered and he didn’t commit suicide.

She said to Republic Tv “ I pains to see that it’s been 2. 5 years and the CBI is still investigating the case and we haven’t got any closure to the case and it’s very hurtful. But to be honest, when I saw his room where this incident happened I screamed and said that this isn’t a suicide and it cannot happen”

She further said “I am a criminal lawyer and I have seen and studied suicide cases during unhappy marriages so when I saw the crime scene I knew it wasn’t possible for him to commit suicide in that room”

Priyanka also said that we are awaiting for the closure of the case and we know some big people are behind this conspiracy and we hope the CBI would come out with the truth soon.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on the 14th of June 2020 by committing suicide, but post his death various theories came out on how he passed away and since then the case is one of the most controversial and talked about cases.

The fans and the family members are still waiting for justice and closure in the case.

