News

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Will the CBI name the killers of SSR?

Netizens demand CBI name SSR’s killers as it's high time the names are out!

Ektaa Kumaran's picture
By Ektaa Kumaran
27 Nov 2020 08:00 AM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: It’s been more than five months since SSR passed away and 3 months since the CBI took over the case. But till now there hasn’t been any lead in the case and the investigation is still on.

Since day one SSR’s family and his fans are fighting justice and demanding a faster probe and are asking why is there a delay in the case.  People are saying there is so much evidence there which proves that SSR was murdered till the still the CBI doesn’t do anything.

They are wondering why is there so much silence in the media and no coverage about the case and they suspect someone big behind this entire case.

Every day Netizens are coming out and trending the case with ned #Hastags so that the case comes into notice and would get closure soon.

Once again, they are trending #CBINameSSRKillers as they feel it's high time to come out with the names.

(ALSO READ: Here is what Sushant Singh Rajput's lawyer had said on Rhea's bail)

Netizens are also saying that at least the CBI should inform them of where the investigation has reached as they are clueless about it.

People are also apologizing to his father and are telling him that they are trying their best to give him justice.

Fans are also questioning that there is no much proof screaming that it’s murder still there isn’t any arrest or any custodial investigation that is happening and they have full faith in the CBI and are asking the agency not to break their trust.

Some are questioning the judicial functioning and are saying when will things change in our country, and its high time the CBI questions the Mumbai Police to what was happening on the day of 14th June 2020.

Well, the investigation is on by the CBI and we hope that soon there would a closure to the case

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares pictures of late actor on billboards in Sri Lanka)

 

 

Tags Sushant Singh Rajput Shweta Singh Kirti Rhea Chakraborty brother Showik Chakraborty Siddharth Pithani Narcotics Control Bureau Dil Bechara M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story Chhichhore Kai Po Che! Sonchiriya Shuddh Desi Romance Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest