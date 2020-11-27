Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Will the CBI name the killers of SSR?

MUMBAI: It’s been more than five months since SSR passed away and 3 months since the CBI took over the case. But till now there hasn’t been any lead in the case and the investigation is still on.

Since day one SSR’s family and his fans are fighting justice and demanding a faster probe and are asking why is there a delay in the case. People are saying there is so much evidence there which proves that SSR was murdered till the still the CBI doesn’t do anything.

They are wondering why is there so much silence in the media and no coverage about the case and they suspect someone big behind this entire case.

Every day Netizens are coming out and trending the case with ned #Hastags so that the case comes into notice and would get closure soon.

Once again, they are trending #CBINameSSRKillers as they feel it's high time to come out with the names.

(ALSO READ: Here is what Sushant Singh Rajput's lawyer had said on Rhea's bail)

Netizens are also saying that at least the CBI should inform them of where the investigation has reached as they are clueless about it.

People are also apologizing to his father and are telling him that they are trying their best to give him justice.

Fans are also questioning that there is no much proof screaming that it’s murder still there isn’t any arrest or any custodial investigation that is happening and they have full faith in the CBI and are asking the agency not to break their trust.

Some are questioning the judicial functioning and are saying when will things change in our country, and its high time the CBI questions the Mumbai Police to what was happening on the day of 14th June 2020.

Well, the investigation is on by the CBI and we hope that soon there would a closure to the case

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares pictures of late actor on billboards in Sri Lanka)

Team CBI,



Please give us some updates on what investigation are you doing now..!! We won't be silent until we get our answers....

Please remember, people from all over the world are seeking for @itsSSR JUSTICE !! #CBINameSSRKillers —!!Justice for Sushant!! (@MadhuRa07303979) November 26, 2020

Sorry Uncle Ji...!!!



We r trying our best!!!!#CBINameSSRKillers pic.twitter.com/e480LbccyW — Kìm Prīya (@loststar1421) November 26, 2020

There are more then enough proofs to put the culprits behind the bars.

Enough proofs to make arrests.

Enough proofs to make custodial interogation.@ips_nupurprasad ji. Dont do anymore delays and #CBINameSSRKillers pic.twitter.com/k5US3m5h1a — KumardeepRoy21(SSRF) (@KumardeepRoy21) November 26, 2020

Why everyone is silent? @narendramodi ji @AmitShah ji

Kab kuch step liya jayega?



Why this delay?

Why this injustice going on?

Please dont break our trust... #CBINameSSRKillers



You have enough evidences, enough clues, enough time.... Now please SPEAK UP! pic.twitter.com/kJR6DxVHVt — ANNII(@Shreemurmu2) November 26, 2020

CBI what r u waiting for?

Why r u silent?

Why there is no update about SSR case?

Do u need any security?

Do u hv any pressure from govt or anyone?

Please speak up n tell to media directly in such case.

SSR is waiting 4 justice#CBINameSSRKillers@SSRkaFan @Iamkomal13@ShinyDam pic.twitter.com/OUEyDA2VJr — Neha kumari (@NehaT1923) November 26, 2020

We trust you CBI! Millions of SSRians are waiting for Justice .You people are our pride pls catch the killers of Disha and SSR . #CBINameSSRKillers Remember our fight was on ,is on and will be on. pic.twitter.com/xXVrnObARZ — Amu#UnitedForJusticeForSSRandDisha (@Amu63067908) November 26, 2020

Dear @narendramodi it's been more than 5 months have passed of injustice..!!

Now how long it will take to get justice for Sushant Singh Rajput??!#CBINameSSRKillers pic.twitter.com/4Mv6LfK9HR — vaishaliraj {SSRF} (@Rajeshw61113026) November 26, 2020