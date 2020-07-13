Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Shekhar Suman wonders why Bollywood is silent; Asked 'Jo chala gaya wo aapka saga nahin tha?'

MUMBAI: On June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput left for heavenly abode leaving everyone mourning over the loss of their son, friend and Bollywood’s finest actor. The actor, who was reportedly suffering for clinical depression, ended his life by hanging himself to death at his Bandra apartment. As it will soon be a month since his tragic death, his fans and friends will light up diyas and candles tomorrow and will have silent prayers. Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman has initiated a forum #JusticeForSushantForum.

As Shekhar Suman has been super active since the actor’s tragic death, he has now asked his colleagues to not keep quiet but to speak up and give justice to Sushant. Shekhar Suman wrote, “Film parivar ke log chup hai maun hain Ye jo nishabd baithe hain ye sab kaun hain Sirf isliye ki jo chala gaya wo aapka saga nahin tha Aapka apna bhai ya beta nahin tha Sushant ke liye aage badhein aawaz uthayein Yun dar ke na baithein usey nyay dilayein#justiceforSushantforum.”

While his another Tweet read, “Our focus remains Sushant and only Sushant. No news, no incident will distract us from us our path. Our focus and determination is to get justice for him and a #cbiforsushant and justice we will get for him no matter what.#MahaGovtCBIForSushant.”

Meanwhile, Shekhar Suman also informed all SSR’s fan about lighting diyas tomorrow. He Tweeted, “On the morning of 14th July lets all light a Diya, a candle and have a silent prayer on our lips for Sushant Singh Rajput who lit our lives with his presence n positivity in this world and shall remain in our hearts forever. #justiceforSushantforum”.

CREDIT: SpotboyE