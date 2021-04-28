Sushant Singh Rajput fans on Salman Khan's Seeti Maar; say no SSR, no Bollywood

MUMBAI: After showing his tremendous magic on television, Sushant Singh Rajput showed his talent on the big screens. With his debut in the movie Kai Po Che, the actor showed his potential and showed that he is unstoppable, and that’s what we saw over the years.

He has given movies like Shudh Desi Romance, PK, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, and a few more. He garnered a lot of love and appreciation from his fans and followers.

Last year was devastating for the Bollywood industry as the nation was battling the spread of COVID. In addition, Bollywood lost the most precious actors in the industry.

Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor passed away due to cancer, but the most shocking news was of Sushant Singh Rajput, who apparently passed away due to suicide.

After his death, Bollywood faced backlash as actors and directors were bashed owing to treating outsiders differently.

ALSO, READ – (After Manmeet Grewal, Crime Patrol actress Preksha Mehta commits suicide )

People are now fighting for justice, and whenever a superstar or a star kid's movie is about to release, they take on to social media and start trending the hashtag #boycottbollywood.

Just a few days back, Salman Khan had released his new song “Seeti Maar,” which has got a good response on YouTube, but once again, SSR fans are calling for justice and boycotting Bollywood.

Fans are making posters on fan clubs along with Salman Khan and SSR's photos and are requesting us to boycott any actor and movie until they don’t get justice for Sushant.

The anger among the audiences is still strong.

Salman Khan’s Radhe will be hitting the theatres on 13 May and will also be released on ZEE5 and Zeeplex with the concept of pay per view.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO, READ – (Sushant Singh Rajput COMMITS SUICIDE )