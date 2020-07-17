Sushant Singh Rajput made a promise to Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra and he kept it

MUMBAI: Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, and while it has been over a month, people are still trying to come to terms with the actor’s death. The upcoming film Dil Bechara, directed by Mukesh Chhabra will mark Sushant’s last screen outing, thus making it a very special one for his fans. The film also stars Sanjana Sanghi Swastika Mukherjee, Jaaved Jaaferi, Milind Gunaji and Sahil Vaid, and features Saif Ali Khan in a special appearance. Now, a few days before the release of the film, Mukesh Chhabra revealed the promise he made to Sushant Singh Rajput, and whether SSR had watched Dil Bechara before his death.

In a Twitter question-answer session with Filmfare’s Raghuvendra Singh, Mukesh Chhabra was asked if Sushant had watched Dil Bechara. Replying to this, Mukesh Chhabra wrote that Sushant had watched the film while dubbing for it. Sadly he couldn’t watch the final film. Mukesh Chhabra also said that this is his directorial debut but he doesn’t understand whether he should be happy or sad, and cannot contemplate his own feelings. He was also asked about his plan to bring The Fault In Our Stars’ actor Ansel Elgort and Sushant Singh Rajput together on stage.

Mukesh Chhabra revealed that it was his dream to bring Ansel and Sushant on stage together at the trailer launch of Dil Bechara, and that this was his promise to Sushant. However, he said that not every dream is fulfilled.

The trailer of Dil Bechara released a few days ago and received a great response by viewers. Dil Bechara will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, and fans are excited to watch the film.

CREDIT: SpotboyE