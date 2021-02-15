Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti pens emotional post on missing him

MUMBAI: Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death left everyone numb. The actor was reportedly found hanging. Later, his father filed a case against Rhea Chakraborty. Reportedly, SSR's father accused her of abetment to suicide and more. Sushant's sisters have been constantly demanding for justice. Now, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has penned an emotional post on Instagram.

Sharing a picture of him, she wrote that it has been eight months since she hasn't seen or heard from him. Her post read, "Kahan chala gaya baby?? Just come back... it has been 8 months...haven’t seen you or heard from you.... Please, come back!!" All the fans of Sushant Singh Rajput are dropping crying and heartbroken emojis on this post.

Take a look.

On January 21, his birth anniversary, Shweta had announced the Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund. On Instagram, she wrote, "I am happy to announce that on 35th Birthday of Bhai, a step has been taken towards fulfilling one of his dreams. The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund of $35,000 has been set up in UC Berkeley. Anyone who is interested in pursuing Astrophysics at UC Berkeley can apply for this fund."

