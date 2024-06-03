Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti raises serious allegations, Challenges CBI investigation

She pleaded with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to go to work quickly and uncover the facts. In June 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput's body was discovered in his Mumbai flat. Some believed it to be a suicide, while others claimed there was foul play.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/06/2024 - 09:50
movie_image: 
Shweta Singh Kirti

MUMBAI: Shweta Singh Kirti, the sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, has made several serious accusations. She talked candidly about her brother's unexplained death in a recent interview, raising the possibility that there was more to the incident than suicide. She pleaded with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to go to work quickly and uncover the facts. In June 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput's body was discovered in his Mumbai flat. Some believed it to be a suicide, while others claimed there was foul play.

(Also read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/breaking-adah-sharma-buys-the-flat-sushant-singh-rajput-stayed-230826)

“We can really come together and plead to CBI to tell us what exactly happened. There was not enough space the between bed and the fan to hang himself. When you leave an apartment, you have to return the keys. The person who deals with that apartment told us that the keys of his room were missing. Why? Where did it go? They had given the keys. Sushant never used to lock his room’s door. That day, his door was locked. All nearby CCTVs were also not working that day. There are a lot of things which do not make sense,” Sushant’s sister said while speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia recently.

“They are the best investigators in the country. They will be able to figure out something. I am sure they will find out something. If it was a suicide, tell us about it, tell us how did it happen,” she added.

In addition, Shweta Singh Kirti highlighted the family's suffering and stressed how crucial it is that they understand the reality. “There should be some sensitivity. There’s a family who has gone through such grief. They do not know what happened to their brother. They should feel sensitive and at least tell us. We pleaded for the CBI enquiry. We know nothing as of now. Think of how we would feel. We were very hopeful regarding CBI. We are still hopeful that they will tell us everything,” she said.

“I am not an investigator, I cannot investigate the case. I was not allowed to enter Bhai’s flat. I haven’t seen his flat where it all happened. I cannot investigate. I want CBI to tell us what happened. Whatever happened, give us proof and let us know,” she added.

(Also read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/must-read-rhea-chakraborty-reportedly-dating-nikhil-kamath-heres-all-you-need-know)

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- News 18

Rhea Chakraborty Sushant Singh Rajput NCB Narcotics Control Bureau Roadies Sonu Sood Prince Narula Gautam Gulati Television MTV Bollywood Bollywood actresses Bollywood Fashion TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/06/2024 - 09:50

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Here are 5 reasons from the trailer of Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express which is making us eagerly wait for it's release
MUMBAI: The trailer of Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express has finally been released and has brought along a plethora...
Aamir Khan to promote farmers of India in a big way in the digital world
MUMBAI: In a strategic move towards promoting watershed management and groundwater replenishment, Aamir Khan and Kiran...
T-Series clarifies rumours around Aashiqui franchise
MUMBAI: T-Series wishes to clarify that we are not presently involved in the development or production of Aashiqui 3....
Jhanak SPOILER: Aniruddh’s special Valentine's Day plan for Jhanak revealed
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's adorable wedding invitation steals hearts
MUMBAI: Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are ready to get married after dating for more than five years. Several...
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's on-screen union faces an obstacle
MUMBAI: According to Rashmika Mandanna, she and Vijay Deverakonda are thinking of co-starring in a new movie. The...
Recent Stories
Madgaon Express
Here are 5 reasons from the trailer of Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express which is making us eagerly wait for it's release
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Madgaon Express
Here are 5 reasons from the trailer of Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express which is making us eagerly wait for it's release
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan to promote farmers of India in a big way in the digital world
Aashiqui
T-Series clarifies rumours around Aashiqui franchise
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's adorable wedding invitation steals hearts
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's on-screen union faces an obstacle
Laapataa Ladies
Netizens hail Laapataa Ladies with heaps of praise on social media! Says, "One of the loveliest films I've watch in a very long time"