Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti raises serious allegations, Challenges CBI investigation

MUMBAI: Shweta Singh Kirti, the sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, has made several serious accusations. She talked candidly about her brother's unexplained death in a recent interview, raising the possibility that there was more to the incident than suicide. She pleaded with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to go to work quickly and uncover the facts. In June 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput's body was discovered in his Mumbai flat. Some believed it to be a suicide, while others claimed there was foul play.

“We can really come together and plead to CBI to tell us what exactly happened. There was not enough space the between bed and the fan to hang himself. When you leave an apartment, you have to return the keys. The person who deals with that apartment told us that the keys of his room were missing. Why? Where did it go? They had given the keys. Sushant never used to lock his room’s door. That day, his door was locked. All nearby CCTVs were also not working that day. There are a lot of things which do not make sense,” Sushant’s sister said while speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia recently.

“They are the best investigators in the country. They will be able to figure out something. I am sure they will find out something. If it was a suicide, tell us about it, tell us how did it happen,” she added.

In addition, Shweta Singh Kirti highlighted the family's suffering and stressed how crucial it is that they understand the reality. “There should be some sensitivity. There’s a family who has gone through such grief. They do not know what happened to their brother. They should feel sensitive and at least tell us. We pleaded for the CBI enquiry. We know nothing as of now. Think of how we would feel. We were very hopeful regarding CBI. We are still hopeful that they will tell us everything,” she said.

“I am not an investigator, I cannot investigate the case. I was not allowed to enter Bhai’s flat. I haven’t seen his flat where it all happened. I cannot investigate. I want CBI to tell us what happened. Whatever happened, give us proof and let us know,” she added.

Credit- News 18