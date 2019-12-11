Sushmita Sen announces her comeback on big screen after 10 years

MUMBAI: Last seen on the silver screen ten years ago in the film 'No Problem', actress Sushmita Sen has finally decided to play her second innings in Bollywood. The stunner recently took to her Instagram account to share a picture of hers looking out of a window along with a beautiful message for her fans.



Sushmita wrote that she has always been in awe of the love that knows patience and this alone makes her a fan of her fans. She further added that since her fans loved and supported her unconditionally for ten long years, she is finally returning to the silver screen just for them.



As soon as the actress announced her comeback, fans showered their best wishes for this beauty as it will mark her return after a long break from the movies.