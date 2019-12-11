News

Sushmita Sen announces her comeback on big screen after 10 years

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
11 Dec 2019 07:27 PM

MUMBAI: Last seen on the silver screen ten years ago in the film 'No Problem', actress Sushmita Sen has finally decided to play her second innings in Bollywood. The stunner recently took to her Instagram account to share a picture of hers looking out of a window along with a beautiful message for her fans.

Sushmita wrote that she has always been in awe of the love that knows patience and this alone makes her a fan of her fans. She further added that since her fans loved and supported her unconditionally for ten long years, she is finally returning to the silver screen just for them.

As soon as the actress announced her comeback, fans showered their best wishes for this beauty as it will mark her return after a long break from the movies. 

Tags > Sushmita Sen, No Problem, Instagram, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
11 Dec 2019 07:43 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Naagin secrets SPILLED; Vijeyandra spies over Nia, Jasmin, Sayantani, and others
Naagin secrets SPILLED; Vijeyandra spies over Nia... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
11 Dec 2019 07:13 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vishal-Madhurima get into a fight over their break-up; Madhurima calls Vishal 'FLIRT'
Vishal-Madhurima get into a fight over their... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam

past seven days