Sushmita Sen REVEALS her Miss India gown was sewn by a Sarojini Nagar tailor

MUMBAI: Sushmita Sen has carved a niche for herself. A living example of beauty with brains, she has an immense fan following. People admire her for her strong personality.

The year 1994 was a game-changer for her. She first won the title of Miss India that year, and later became the first Indian to win the Miss Universe title. After that, there was no looking back for her, as she went on to act in movies, and carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. The actress came from a humble, middle-class family and her journey to where she is right now, is no less than inspiring.

Now, an old video is doing the rounds on social media where Sushmita Sen revealed that her winning Miss India gown was actually bought from Sarojini Nagar sewn by a local tailor. An old clip of hers from the show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai has surfaced on social media, and Sushmita can be seen saying that she was supposed to wear four different gowns for Miss India and coming from a middle-class family, they knew their restrictions. “My mother said, ‘So what? They are not going to look at your clothes, they are going to look at you.’ So we went to shop at the Sarojini Nagar market. Downstairs, in the garage, there was a local tailor who made petticoats. We gave him the material and told him, ‘This will come on TV, so do a good job,’” she said.

She then added that her winning gown was made out of the fabric and her mom used the remaining cloth to make a rose. Sushmita Sen had also revealed that her gloves were made by cutting up socks, and adding some elastic. “The day I won Miss India wearing that gown was a very big day for me. I realised that you don’t need money to get what you want; your intention should be right,” she said.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen will be making her comeback with a web series directed by Ram Madhvani, titled Aarya.

