Sushmita Sen reveals she suffered a heart attack; shares, “I am ready for some life again”

Sushmita Sen has given her health update on social media. The actress in a post revealed that she is suffered a heart attack and now, she is fine. Read on to know more...
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Actress Sushmita Sen, who always keeps her fans updated about her professional and personal life, recently made a shocking revelation. The actress today posted a note on social media and revealed that she had heart attack.

She shared a picture with her father and wrote, ““Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” (Wise words by my father @sensubir ) I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’ Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga.”

The post has surely shocked all her fans. An Instagram user commented, “OMG! Take care of yourself! Good to know that you are doing well now Alhamdulillah! Much love to you always.” One more netizen commented, “This is freaking, nowadays heart attacks have become so very common. Inspite of so much exercise and healthy well being it’s a big surprise and good to know that you are good thanks for the positive vibes always.”

Well, Sushmita has always been an inspiration for many people and we are sure this post about her health will shock one and all.

On the work front, Sushmita has been ruling the OTT world with her web series Aarya, two seasons of the show have already been premiered, and she will also be seen in the third season. She also has a movie titled Taali lined up which is a biopic on transgender social activist Gauri Sawant.

We wish Sushmita a speedy recovery and a healthy life ahead.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

