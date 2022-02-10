Sussanne reviews ex-hubby Hrithik's 'Vikram Vedha': says 'one of my favourite movies ever'

MUMBAI: Sussanne Khan has said that 'Vikram Vedha' starring her former husband Hrithik Roshan, is by far her most favourite movie ever.

Sussanne took to Instagram, where she shared a poster of the film and wrote: "RA RA RA RAaRooooom this is by far one of my favourite movies ever!!! Superrrrbly gripping and full of Thrillssss!! Congratulations @[email protected]_online and the entire team for this tremendous entertainer!!!"

She also declared the movie a "blockbuster", just like Saif Ali Khan's actress wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.

"This one is going to be a huggge BLOCKBUSTER," Sussanne wrote.

'Vikram Vedha' is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri.

The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as the tough cop Vikram sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha.

'Vikram Vedha' is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production.

The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment.

SOURCE: IANS

