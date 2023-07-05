Swara Bhasker tells paparazzi to talk like they did with Gigi Hadid

Actress Swara Bhasker, who was spotted attending the screening of 'Afwaah', was seen telling the paparazzi to talk to her like they did with supermodel Gigi Hadid during her visit to the country for the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre last month.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/07/2023 - 17:45
movie_image: 
Swara Bhasker

MUMBAI : Actress Swara Bhasker, who was spotted attending the screening of 'Afwaah', was seen telling the paparazzi to talk to her like they did with supermodel Gigi Hadid during her visit to the country for the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre last month.

Videos of paparazzi saying 'ikde (this side)' to Gigi, while asking her to pose had gone viral social media.

Now a clip shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shows Swara from the 'Afwaah' screening.

The video shows Swara posing in a purple saree as photographers continued to call her by her name. Swara is seen telling them, "Ikde bolo nahi to nahi dekhenge. Jaise Gigi Hadid ko bola, waise humse baat karo aap. Jo aapka Hollywood ka standard hai abhi (Say ikde otherwise I won't pose that way. Talk to me like you spoke to Gigi Hadid, like your Hollywood standard these days)."

Swara was last seen in the film 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar'. She will next be seen in 'Mrs. Falani'.


SOURCE : IANS

Swara Bhasker Afwaah Gigi Hadid Nita Mukesh Ambani paparazzi Viral Bhayani Jahaan Chaar Yaar Mrs. Falani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/07/2023 - 17:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kushan Nandy on working with Nawaz again: We have a kind of brotherhood
MUMBAI :  After 'Babumoshai Bandookbaaz', director Kushan Nandy is all set to work with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for...
Hansal Mehta says he 'lost a lot of money' in 'Omerta', but it will always be 'special
MUMBAI : Filmmaker Hansal Mehta says 'Omerta' will always be special to him even though he lost a lot of money due to...
Swara Bhasker tells paparazzi to talk like they did with Gigi Hadid
MUMBAI : Actress Swara Bhasker, who was spotted attending the screening of 'Afwaah', was seen telling the paparazzi to...
Nick Jonas says his wife Priyanka is a 'boss', praises 'Citadel' team
MUMBAI :American pop star Nick Jonas cannot stop gushing about his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas as he calls her "boss"...
Gautam Singh Vig on his show Junooniyat: It’s a complete package
MUMBAI :Actor Gautam Singh Vig, who is part of the show Junooniyat, produced by Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s...
Kangana Ranaut reveals the most challenging thing about directing a film
MUMBAI :Sharing the challenges of directing a film, Bollywood actress-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut says a director is faced...
Recent Stories
Kushan Nandy
Kushan Nandy on working with Nawaz again: We have a kind of brotherhood
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kushan Nandy
Kushan Nandy on working with Nawaz again: We have a kind of brotherhood
Hansal Mehta
Hansal Mehta says he 'lost a lot of money' in 'Omerta', but it will always be 'special
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut reveals the most challenging thing about directing a film
messaging or even sending
Somy Ali: Blue tick verification makes it safer for teenagers and young adults, knowing that they are tweeting, messaging or even sending a DM to the right person
Raja Kumari
Raja Kumari says budding artists should strike balance between music, glam
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana on same-sex marriage: It is a matter of the heart