News

Swaroop Khan: Remix can't threaten folk music

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 May 2020 12:29 PM

MUMBAI: Folk Singer Swaroop Khan says folk music is like a vast ocean that has been in existence for thousands of years, and he does not think that its threatened by remix or any other type of music.

Known for his hit songs in "PK" ("Tharki chhokro") and "Padmaavat" ("Ghoomar") , singer Swaroop believes that every kind of music deserves its due credit.

"Folk music is like an ocean. It is vast and huge. I don't think folk music is being threatened by the remix market or any other type of music. This whole thing about one type of music being threatened by other needs to stop. Folk music has been in existence for thousands of years and it is well appreciated and loved in India and overseas," said Swaroop.

He had been part of "Indian Idol" seaspn 5 and thinks that folk music is a way of connecting with god. "Different kinds of music cater different kinds of taste, there is rap, classic, rock, folk, fusion, filmy songs, all of which exist because people love them. I don't think folk music is threatened by anything. Folk music is a way of connecting with god. It has been here from long before and will remain till long after," he said.

Swaroop Khan says "Indian Idol 5" changed his perception about singing.

He also talked about his childhood dream of becoming a singer. He said: "Some people are forced into their respective professions, but as far as I can remember, I'd always wanted to be a singer. I come from a family of singers, so it's been part of my upbringing. Singing made sense to me, it appealed to me and I followed it".

Swaroop Khan's hits includes "Mehandi", "Bahut hua samman", "Jai ho pehlwaan", and "Crazy lagdi".

Tags Folk Singer Swaroop Khan PK Tharki chhokro Padmaavat Ghoomar Indian Idol 5 Mehandi Bahut hua samman Jai ho pehlwaan Crazy lagdi TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Kapoor family and friends bid final farewell to...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Meet late actor Irrfan Khan's family

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here