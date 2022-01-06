Swaroopa Ghosh: What I am facing is nothing exceptional, considering my age, looks and the set way of this industry

MUMBAI: Actors often talk about the struggles that they have to undergo in the industry in order to make a name and place for themselves. However, actress Swaroopa Ghosh says that she has never questioned her struggle period and has always been confident that she has done well for herself.

“Honestly speaking, what I have heard from others regarding their professional and personal struggles. I have no right to complain. What I am facing is nothing exceptional, considering my age, looks and the set way of this industry,” she says.

In fact, the actress says that it wasn’t long before she got her share of fame! “Well, I was based in Delhi then. People who have been regular audiences of my stage performances already knew me. For them, it was an additional achievement. General people started recognising me but wouldn't approach me immediately as I would walk the road as any other normal person...what used to give me away was my voice. Till the time I kept quiet, I would get curious glances .. opening my mouth would give me away!” she says.

Vicky Donor was a film that is integral to her career. Talking about how she bagged the film, Swaroopa says that it was something that happened by chance. “Jogi Malang, the casting director, was a friend from Delhi. We had lost touch. When he came to Delhi, my theatre co-actor Jayanta Das, (who also played my brother in Vicky Donor) told me that Jogi wanted to see me. I primarily went to meet Jogi and he asked me to audition for the role. I honestly didn't think I would get it but I was selected,” she says.

Ask her if she had any apprehensions about the film, and she says, “Not at all. However, I did not expect such a phenomenal response after the release. It was not the content which I was apprehensive about. As it seemed like a small budget film without any so-called star, I thought it would be one of those films which would come and drop out unnoticed. But then once it was released. It was a different story altogether.”