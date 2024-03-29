Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office day 7: Randeep Hooda's movie continues to hold decent grip

Movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar continues to perform decent and here is the week 1 collection made by the movie
movie_image: 
Swatantrya

MUMBAI: Movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar has been attracting decent eyeballs and attention ever since it was released, the movie that has Randeep Hooda, Ankita Lokhande and others has been getting mixed to positive response from the fans and audience, on one side the movie has been getting love for great performance of the actor Randeep Hooda and his direction, whereas on the other hand many are disliking the movie on different grounds. 

It has been 7 days since the movie has released and let us the week 1 report card of the movie. The movie has collected around 1.15 crore on day 7 which was yesterday and which was the working Thursday, and the total collection made by the movie is around 11.34 crore ever since it was released. 

Indeed it is a decent collection made by the movie that had decent buzz, the movie is getting mixed treatment from the fans and between the 2 releases Madgaon Express is the clear winner. 

What are your views on the collection of the movie and how did you like the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

