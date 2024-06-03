T-Series clarifies rumours around Aashiqui franchise

MUMBAI: T-Series wishes to clarify that we are not presently involved in the development or production of Aashiqui 3. If and when Aashiqui 3 is initiated, T-Series and Vishesh Films / Mukesh Bhatt being joint owners in the franchise shall produce it jointly only. We categorically deny any ongoing rumours suggesting that Aashiqui 3 is being produced under a different title by T- Series. Our proposed film to be directed by Anurag Basu is neither Aashiqui 3 nor part of the Aashiqui franchise. We sincerely appreciate ongoing support and enthusiasm of our fans.

Our commitment lies in consistently delivering top-notch content, and we eagerly anticipate future ventures with our esteemed partners.