T-Series clarifies rumours around Aashiqui franchise

Submitted by tellychakkar-mansi on Wed, 03/06/2024 - 11:14
movie_image:
MUMBAI: T-Series wishes to clarify that we are not presently involved in the development or production of Aashiqui 3. If and when Aashiqui 3 is initiated, T-Series and Vishesh Films / Mukesh Bhatt being joint owners in the franchise shall produce it jointly only. We categorically deny any ongoing rumours suggesting that Aashiqui 3 is being produced under a different title by T- Series. Our proposed film to be directed by Anurag Basu is neither Aashiqui 3 nor part of the Aashiqui franchise. We sincerely appreciate ongoing support and enthusiasm of our fans.
Our commitment lies in consistently delivering top-notch content, and we eagerly anticipate future ventures with our esteemed partners.
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0
Comments
Add new comment