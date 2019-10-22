News

Taapsee, Bhumi pledge to support girl child empowerment

22 Oct 2019 06:17 PM

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar have pledged to support the cause of girl child empowerment.

The two actresses joined hands with the NGO Plan India for this purpose.

Taapsee said: "I am very happy to be associated with such a great cause. Empowering girl child, educating them and making them independent, is something which we really need to do right now."

Adding their bit to the cause, Taapee and Bhumi will also take a pledge for the cause. They will be attend the event and interact with the Plan India NGO children and get photo ops done. They will also handover the cheque to the NGO.

"'Saand Ki Aankh' is also about empowering girls and women. I am glad that we can be part of something which stands for positivity and growth," Bhumi added.

Plan India's initiative to promote Girl Child is a joint effort with Palladium Mall, Mumbai, and the "Saand Ki Aankh" team.

Releasing this Diwali on October 25, "Saand Ki Aankh" is an inspirational journey of India's oldest sharpshooters, Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment & Anurag Kashyap, a Chalk And Cheese Production, the film marks the direcorial debut of screenwriter Tushar Hiranandani.

The film is produced by Reliance Entertainment, Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar.

