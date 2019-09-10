News

Taapsee Pannu admits to being in a relationship

MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu, who is one of the most sought after Bollywood actresses, admitted to being in a relationship. 

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress, without naming anyone, said, “I'm not married and people who are genuinely interested in my life not just to make gossip columns about it, know about it. Whoever is the person in my life is not into the profession where people are more curious about him. He is not an actor or a cricketer. He's not even from here around.” 

On the work front, Taapsee is known for films like Baby, Pink, The Ghazi Attack, Judwaa 2, Mulk, Badla and Mission Mangal. 
