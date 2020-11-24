Taapsee Pannu displays solid Quadriceps as she wraps up shooting for the first schedule of Rashmi Rocket

MUMBAI: One of the versatile actors in Bollywood is Taapsee Pannu, the actress won the hearts of the fans all over with her amazing performances in movies like, Badla, Game over, Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Ankh. The actress is working really hard for her upcoming projects. Taapsee Pannu has been sweating it out for her upcoming movie Rashmi Rocket. Not just in the gym but also on the race tracks. The actress has now wrapped up shooting for the first schedule of Rashmi Rocket, and is off to shoot for her next Looop Lapeta. Informing her fans about the same, she shared another glimpse from Rashmi Rocket.

She took to social media and posted a picture of her running on the race track, captioned, “The boot camp like schedule 1 gets done, now running towards the lola family. Going to have a very chill cool stopover with the looopers. The best unwinding I could’ve asked for! This is going to be ‘crazy’ fun. #RashmiRocket to #LooopLapeta.” In the picture, Taapsee can be seen sprinting off, and her solid quadriceps is proof that the actress worked really hard to achieve this athletic body for the role!

After this, she moves on to her next project Looop Lapeta, which is an official remake of the 1998 German film, Run Lola Run. The movie is being directed by Aakash Bhatia. It seems that Taapsee has a lot of running to do in the upcoming months!

Taapsee Pannu has been very active on social media and she has been posting a lot of pictures of sweating it out in the gym as well as preparing on the race track. Not just the fitness aspect of it but she’s also focusing on a strict diet. Looks like the actress will leave no stone unturned to make sure she delivers her best in her upcoming films.

SOURCE – SPOTBOYE

