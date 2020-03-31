News

Taapsee Pannu doesn't like putting nailpaint

By TellychakkarTeam
31 Mar 2020 05:00 AM

MUMBAI: Actress Taapsee Pannu has been revisiting her phone's gallery to pass her time amid coronavirus lockdown. On Saturday, she posted a throwback picture that shows her all dressed up in ethnic saree.

Along with the picture, she also shared the details of her favourite accessories and her dislike for nail polish.

"This one is from one of the events I went to early on in my career. My makeup n hair skills were put to test. And yes , saree draping skills included.

"So a presentable output means I passed! The point is, years from then the skills remain as good/bad as they were back then, sarees still remain my favourite, flowers in my hair is still my favourite accessory and I still don't like putting nail paint so I'm almost a pro at hiding my fingers in a picture I don't want them to show ," Taapsee added.

On the film front, Taapsee has a plenty of projects in her kitty. After giving stellar performance in "Thappad", she will be seen in "Haseen Dillruba", "Rashmi Rocket" and "Shabaash Mithu".

