Taapsee Pannu has a special someone in her life

MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu's acting prowess has helped her garner a massive fan base. Though the actress has remained vocal about almost everything in her life, she has chosen to keep her love life under wraps for the longest period. As per reports, the actress is said to be dating badminton player Mathias Boe. However, being a typical Punjabi kudi at heart, she will only take this said relationship ahead, with her parents’ approval.

Although she has revealed having a special someone in life, she also remained true to her principles of not merely mentioning him to hog the headlines. According to her, this shall result in washing away the limelight from her achievements. Also, the most important thing when it comes to her relationship is her parents’ approval and acceptance for the same.

She said, 'There’s someone in my life and my family knows about it. It’s very important for me that my family - including my sister and my parents - they like the person who I’m with. Else it won’t work for me. I remember joking about it and telling someone, “Agar mummy papa nahi maane, toh mujhe nahi lagta kuch ho sakta hai" (If my parents don’t agree, I don’t think this relationship has a future)'.

Credits: SpotboyE