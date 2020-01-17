Taapsee Pannu opens up about the ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ controversy

MUMBAI: With Bollywood and music being nothing short of religions in India, Zee TV has brought the best of both worlds with its weekend prime-time offering. The channel’s first-of-its-kind music countdown show called ‘Pro Music Countdown’ is hosted by one of India’s finest RJs, social media influencer and YouTube sensation - Siddharth Kannan.

The show presents superhit songs in a never-seen-before chat show format with the hottest Bollywood celebrities getting up close and personal about their career, love lives and everything that’s brewing in B-town!

In the upcoming episode of the show featuring Taapsee Pannu, audience will get a sneak peek into the mind of this versatile actress and how she felt about facing criticism over her roles. Starting her journey in the South Indian film industry, the actress is no stranger to dynamic yet slightly out of the box roles. She cemented her space in the Hindi film industry with multiple releases and commercial success.

Recently, however, Taapsee faced a lot of criticism over playing 60-year-old shooter Dadi in ‘Saand Ki Aankh’. Ever since the trailer had hit the internet, netizens have been questioning the actress’ about her choice of role in the film.

During the interaction between Taapsee and Siddharth, the actress revealed how shocked she was when she and Bhumi started receiving a lot of hate. “We were bombarded with questions, whereas, male actors are considered as risk takers for playing roles beyond their age or of different sexual orientation”. Taapsee believes that sometimes people must embrace the positivity rather than just latch on to negativity and glorify it. She added, “I really expected at least people from the industry and our fans to understand. But sadly, through the entire promotion phase of the movie, I received a lot of criticism”.

She revealed, “Rumi (her character in ‘Manmarziyaan’), too, faced a lot of criticism. A lot was said about how, despite being a sardaar, she (Rumi) smoked and cheated on her significant other.” The actor truly felt helpless during this time. “I am an actor. I am not the person I play, and I am definitely not the person writing the story. People need to stop holding me accountable for all that the characters I represent”, she added.

However, despite all that was said, Taapsee understands and believes in what she does. This shows how much dedication she has for her art.