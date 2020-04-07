Taapsee Pannu recalls 'proud' moment of becoming school's head girl

MUMBAI: Actress Taapsee Pannu says she was an extremely bright student in school and, for her excellence, she was even chosen head girl of her school.

Taapsee took to social media on Tuesday to go down down memory lane and shared a throwback picture from her school days. In the image, she is seen taking an oath.

"Throwback which makes me partly proud and partly embarrassed. Since the time I knew what being a prefect in school is I had dreamt to be the Head Girl of my school and this was the day that dream came true.

"One of those rare things in life I planned and it actually happened ( considering all my other plans for life have failed but probably for good ) standing there taking oath I am probably just lost in thought of how when u wish for something so bad it can actually come true n that's y probably I am (embarrassingly) not looking ahead! Which I should!"

"Considering the Head boy is more interested to look into my camera, I don't think I should be the only one embarrassed of this picture," she quipped.

Taapsee was accompanied by her father and mother for the oath taking ceremony.

On the film front, Taapsee will be seen in "Haseen Dillruba", "Rashmi Rocket" and "Shabaash Mithu" in the coming months.

