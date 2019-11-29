News

Taapsee Pannu to romance Vikrant Massey in her next

MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu, who has acted in films like Badla, Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh, will romance Vikrant Massey, who was seen films like Dil Dhadakne Do and Half Girlfriend, in Aanand L Rai's next.

The untitled film will be bankrolled by Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar under their banners Color Yellow Productions and T-Series and will be directed by Vinil Mathew, who previously helmed Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer Hasee Toh Phasee. This Taapsee and Vikrant film is expected to go on floors in 2020.

Talking about the film, a source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror, “The makers thought a fresh pair would work in the film’s favour as it will keep the mystery element intact since there will be no preconceived notions about them as a couple.”

