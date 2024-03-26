Taapsee Pannu spotted with Sindoor in unseen Holi photo with Mathias Boe and Friends amid wedding speculations

Actor Abhilash Thapliyal, who also happens to be Taapsee's close friend, posted a picture of the group celebrating Holi together on Instagram on Monday. The sindoor on the Pink actress' forehead drew the attention of online users even though the actress is featured in the photo sporting a blue kurta with colorful makeup.
Taapsee Pannu

MUMBAI: On Monday, rumors circulated online about Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu getting married to her longtime partner and renowned badminton player Mathias Boe. Additionally, a recent image of the actress appeared to confirm the rumors, showing her with Mathias and their friends and adorned in sindoor.

(Also read: Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Udaipur?)

Actor Abhilash Thapliyal, who also happens to be Taapsee's close friend, posted a picture of the group celebrating Holi together on Instagram on Monday. The sindoor on the Pink actress' forehead drew the attention of online users even though the actress is featured in the photo sporting a blue kurta with colorful makeup.

In the picture, Mathias is also visible, standing in the background and having a red face. Shagun Pannu, Taapsee's sister, was also seen.

In a private wedding ceremony, Taapsee and Mathias are said to got married in Udaipur on March 23, Saturday. The couple's closest friends and family members, including Abhilash, Anurag Kashyap, Kanika Dhillon, Pavail Gulati, and others, attended.

The couple is yet to announce the wedding on social media and fans are waiting with bated breath to see photos of Taapsee as a bride.

It is said that Taapsee and Mathias first met in 2013 and fell in love nearly right away. The latter is a well-known Danish badminton player who has won numerous medals and titles. He declared his retirement from the game in 2020, and he currently coaches the men's doubles team for the Indian badminton national team.

(Also read: Taapsee Pannu responds FIRMLY to ongoing wedding rumors with Mathias Boe; Says ‘This forceful prodding in…’)

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit:- Free Press Journal

