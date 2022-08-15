Taapsee Pannu to travel in past, portray two avatars in Anurag Kashyap's 'Dobaaraa'

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who is gearing up for her upcoming time-travel film 'Dobaaraa', will be seen portraying one role but two different avatars in the thriller offering directed by Anurag Kashyap - the poster boy of contemporary parallel cinema.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/15/2022 - 09:45
movie_image: 
Taapsee Pannu to travel in past, portray two avatars in Anurag Kashyap's 'Dobaaraa'

MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who is gearing up for her upcoming time-travel film 'Dobaaraa', will be seen portraying one role but two different avatars in the thriller offering directed by Anurag Kashyap - the poster boy of contemporary parallel cinema.

The actress will essay the character of a woman, who is trapped in the world of many unfolded mysteries, the audience will see her juggling around two different worlds.

The film will capture the illusions of her presence in the past and the present in different looks without exploring the double-role personality.

The film will follow her struggle of finding the answers to the mysteries around her as she takes the suspense of the film ahead.

'Dobaaraa', which also reunites Taapsee with her 'Thappad' co-actor Pavail Gulati, is produced by Shobha Kapoor & Ektaa R Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new wing under Balaji Telefilms and Sunir Kheterpal & Gaurav Bose.

The film, which has already captured the cinephiles' attention, is set to hit theatres on August 19.

Source : INS

Bollywood Taapsee Pannu Dobaaraa Anurag Kashyap Shobha Kapoor Ektaa R Kapoor Thappad Pavail Gulati Balaji Telefilms TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/15/2022 - 09:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin: Good News! Pakhi realizes her mistake, Sai-Virat to reunite
MUMBAI:   The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Wow! Check out John Abraham’s luxurious lifestyle
MUMBAI: John Abraham is one of the most popular and handsome actors in B-town. Apart from his acting skills, he is...
Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Interesting! Kanha puts forth a condition if Saroj wants him back in the house
MUMBAI:  Rajan Shahi's show "Woh Toh Hai Albelaa" is making a lot of noise for all the right reasons. It features...
Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain: Exciting! Ritesh and Indu go viral!
MUMBAI:Star Bharat is turning into one of the top destinations for captivating and compelling content. Their new...
Anupamaa: Heartwarming! Not Samar but THIS person to become Anupama's support
MUMBAI:Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the weekly...
Channa Mereya: Shocker! Simran to run away, Darji wants Ginni to marry Aditya
MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows...
Recent Stories
Wow! Check out John Abraham’s luxurious lifestyle
Wow! Check out John Abraham’s luxurious lifestyle
Latest Video