Taimur Ali Khan is extremely excited about the arrival of his sibling

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena are preparing for the arrival of their second baby. Their son Taimur Ali Khan who has been craving a sibling. A source said, “Taimur enjoys his cousin Inaaya's (Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan’s daughter) company. Their playdates together are a big hit. Saif and Kareena have explained to Taimur that now he will have a permanent sibling at home to play with.”

The munchkin is excited about playing the protective sibling. Saif and Kareena have been prepping Taimur for the new arrival in the family for months. “Taimur is super-excited,” says the source.

Saif is on paternity leave and will resume work after he welcomes the baby. While speaking with Elle magazine, the actor said, “Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home! If you don’t see your children growing up, you’re making a mistake. And I can take time off from work—it’s a privileged position. Rather than follow a 9-to-5 routine, I live like an actor. Your dharma and approach to everything are based on your career."

Credits: SpotboyE