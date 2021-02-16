Take style tips from these gorgeous Bollywood brides

MUMBAI: We love celebrity brides! Every time a wedding is announced in the film industry, fans wait to witness their favourite stars in their bridal avatars. With Dia Mirza making for one of the simplest and elegant brides yesterday, let's take a look at the bridal looks of a few Bollywood divas.

Dia Mirza

Dia made for a beautiful bride in her simple wedding on February 15. The actress looked resplendant in a red and golden benarasi saree that she teamed with traditional Maharashtrian bangles, a statement choker, earrings, and maang tikka.

Anushka Sharma



Anushka blended in with her Italy surroundings in a lightly-hued pink lehenga handcrafted by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee that is still a trend. We loved how equal focus was given to Anushka’s look and jewellery, that consisted of a choker and a layered necklace, earrings and her beautiful matha patti. The actress had also worn a nath and had looked so very awesome!

Priyanka Chopra



Priyanka had a dual wedding, a Christian and a Hindu one. For the Christian wedding, she wore an exquisite Ralph Lauren gown, whose 75-feet veil broke records! For her Hindu wedding, Priyanka opted for an all-red Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga.

Deepika Padukone



For Deepika’s Sindhi wedding, she wore an all-red lehenga and a veil, that was bordered with the words “Sada Saubhagyavati Bhav”! The actress had arrived under a phoolon ki chadar for her now-husband Ranveer Singh. The actress chose a bronze saree, with a similar-coloured veil for her Konkani wedding. To accessorise her look, she wore a choker, matha patti and multiple kadhas.

