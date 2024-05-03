Tanuj Virwani shares his excitement in playing a pivotal role in the upcoming Dharma Productions' movie 'Yodha', we can't keep calm

MUMBAI: Tanuj Virwani shares his excitement in playing a pivotal role in the upcoming Dharma Productions' movie 'Yodha', we can't keep calm

Actor Tanuj Virwani is someone who literally gives his blood and sweat into any character that he decides to play. His versatility is what separates him from a lot of his contemporaries and no wonder, in today's time, he's getting rewarded the right way in the Indian entertainment industry. Be it OTT or movies, Tanuj is literally creating impact in every other platform and has truly led from the front when it comes to proving the statement that 'talent and hard work can indeed take you to places'. As far as his upcoming project is concerned readers, Tanuj is all set to come all guns blazing in the upcoming movie 'Yodha' alongside the likes of Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, & Raashi Khanna. The movie is backed by Dhama Productions and the fact that Tanuj is playing an important role in the film has made everyone very happy and excited. The trailer of the film released today and after seeing the trailer, netizens are all the way more excited to see Tanuj slay on-screen. On being asked about his excitement for the big film, Tanuj shares and we quote,

"Well, this is indeed a humongous opportunity for me and I am so grateful to the makers for giving me this project. This is very different from what I have done in the past. I wouldn't like to give away too much before the release of the film. However, what I can say is that I have different looks in the film and it was super fun playing them. It is poles apart from what my audience has seen me in the past and that's something that is making me very excited as an artiste. As an actor, you want your true potential to come on-screen when you are challenged and forced to push yourself beyond boundaries. This is one film that made me do that and the fact that I am playing such a big pivotal role in a Dharma film is in itself a special feeling. I am super excited and I simply can't wait for my performance to be seen by my lovely audience when it releases in cinemas on March 15, 2024. Thank you so much for showering me with so much love after the trailer. I will see you all in the cinemas once it releases. Stay tuned."

Well, kudos to Tanuj Virwani and congratulations to the stylish and maverick actor. Here's wishing him great luck and success going forward for Yodha and all his other projects this year. Stay tuned for more updates.
 

