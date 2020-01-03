Tapsee Pannu versus Kriti Sanon in the Hindi remake of Run Lola Run

MUMBAI: Both actresses Taapsee Pannu and Kriti Sanon with their movies connected to the audience and the critics and gave commercially successful films.

And at the moment both are at the top run of their respective careers. While both have an amazing line up of films, if reports are to be believed they are in the race for the Hindi remake of Run Lola Run.

As per reports, Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar have bought the official rights for the remake of the celebrated German film Run Lola Run and are now on a hunt for the leading lady for the film.

After considering many options, the makers are keen on casting either Taapsee or Kriti. Also reported that both the actresses have liked the story and are in the process to see if they have dates for the same. Whoever manages to get dates from their schedule might bag the role.

Tanuj feels that since it’s a heroine driven film, both Taapsee and Kriti, with their projects in 2019 have managed to create their own spaces and proved that they are commercially viable actresses.

They wanted someone like that – who is a great performer and also works well with the audience.