Tara Sutaria in lockdown: Being on a diet is not an option

07 May 2020 09:00 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Tara Sutaria has been baking and cooking her favourite things amid lockdown as she says being on a diet is not an option.

Tara took to Instagram, where she shared a picture collage of all the sumptuous dishes she has made.

"Some of my fav things to cook/bake in quarantine (and out) (As you can see, being on a diet is not an option in our house)" she captioned the image.

Amid lockdown, several celebrities including Diljit Dosanjh, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, and Pulkit Samrat have been flaunting their culinary skills on social media.

On the work front, Tara can currently be seen in the remixed "Masakali 2.0" along with her "Marjaavaan" co-star Sidharth Malhotra.

"Masakali" was originally created by AR Rahman and lyricist Prasoon Joshi for the 2009 film" Delhi-6" directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Tara will next be seen in "Tadap", Milan Luthria's remake of the Telugu hit "RX 100". She is paired opposite Suniel Shetty's son Ahan, who makes his Bollywood debut in the film.

She is also a part of Mohit Suri's "Ek Villain 2", co-starring John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. will next be seen reportedly in "Ek Villain 2". Reportedly, she plays a singer in the film.

