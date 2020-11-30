Tara Sutaria looks stunning as she shares a glimpse from her Mussoorie morning

MUMBAI: SOTY 2 actress, Tara Sutaria, right from her first movie proved herself in terms of acting skills and started ruling the hearts of Millions over time, her looks, her singing talent and her fitness goals are also the talks amongst the fans.

Also when it comes to impressing the fans with her cuteness and stunning looks, actress Tara Sutaria is ahead in the race, the Diva never fails to treat her fans with the best of her pictures on social media and we fans love to see more of the actress on social platforms.

After coming back from her Maldives holiday, the actress resumed back to her work and shooting for her next in Mussoorie. And the Diva shared a picture today where we can see the actress is enjoying her morning coffee with sunshine all around.

The actress looks stunning as she shared this picture today and as we see the Diva us enjoying every bit of the moment of the morning.

On the work front, the actress will be seen in the Hindi remake of RX100 that is titled Tadap with Ahan Shetty, she will also be seen in Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff which will be helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid. Tara also has Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani.

