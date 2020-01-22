Tara Sutaria sets the internet on fire in a sexy black monokini worth almost Rs. 25,000!

News

MUMBAI: After having debut last year with Student Of The Year 2 followed by revenge thriller Marjaavaan, Tara Sutaria is enjoying some downtime before she resumes work on her next project. The actress recently was in Maldives and her photograph is setting the internet on fire.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tara Sutaria shared a gorgeous photograph of herself in a black monokini from Oye Swimmer worth Rs. 24,915.38 ($ 350). The beautiful sunset adds so much beauty to the photo. As it turns out, it is a behind the scenes photo from Global Spa magazine. “Malaika, nakupenda malaika,” she captioned the photo, which from Swahili translates into, “Angel, love you angel.”

On the work front, Tara Sutaria will star in RX 100 remake titled Tadap starring alongside Ahan Shetty and to be directed by Milan Luthria.

