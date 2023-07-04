Tasty! Sara Ali Khan enjoys the most yummiest meal, take a look

Sara Ali Khan is an actress who works in Hindi films. Born into the Pataudi family, she is the daughter of actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. Khan made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama Kedarnath and the action comedy Simmba.
movie_image: 
SARA ALI KHAN

She is currently busy garnering praises for her performance in Gaslight which started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar a few days ago. The actress also has many interesting projects lined up and her fans are eagerly waiting for them.

Recently, the actress is seen enjoying the most tastiest meal one can have, which includes Paratha, Dahi, Dal and Roti. In the video, she expresses how 'yummy' everything tastes. Have a look at the video below -

Sara has multiple projects lined up like Laxman Utekar’s next, Ae Watan Mere Watan, Jagan Shakti's next, Murder Mubarak, and Metro In Dino.

