News

Tata Sky Fun Learn premieres Baahubali: The Lost Legends – S04 for the first time on Television

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 May 2020 11:20 AM

MUMBAI: The magnum opus Baahubali, which crashed box office records, was later turned into a multi-episode animated series titled – Baahubali: The Lost Legends by SS Rajamouli, creator of the original Baahubali movies. Tata Sky, India’s leading content distribution platform for the first time on Indian television presents Baahubali: The Lost Legends S04 produced by Graphic India and Arka Mediaworks on Tata Sky Fun Learn. This animated series will be available in both English and Hindi.

Filled with intrigue, war, action, and adventure, this season showcases, Mahishmati and its protectors face their greatest challenge as they find themselves, the targets of a mysterious new force, seeking revenge on the legendary kingdom. The season also features never-before-revealed stories about the characters from the film, including Prince Baahubali, Bhallaladeva, Kattappa, and Sivagami. Thereby introducing new characters and expanding the world of Baahubali.

Tags Baahubali: The Lost Legends SS Rajamouli Prince Baahubali Bhallaladeva Kattappa Sivagami TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Mother's Day special!

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Making of Jodha Akbar

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here