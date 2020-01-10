Taylor Swift vows to always have Selena Gomez's back

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift will not forgive anyone who hurts her close friend and singer Selena Gomez, saying she will "always have her back".



Swift hitmaker says she can handle those who have wronged her personally, but does not feel the same towards those who mistreat the pop star, reports aceshowbiz.com.



"I knew from when I met her (Selena), I would always have her back," Swift tells The Wall Street Journal for a profile focusing on Gomez.



"In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don't know if I can forgive someone who hurts her."



Gomez also discussed their bond with the publication, noting they are even closer than they appear to be publicly.



"There's so much of my friendship with Taylor that people don't know about because we don't necessarily feel the need to post about everything we do," Gomez shares.



Gomez added: "She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected. Flown in because I was hurt and was going through something. Stuff that was going on with my family."



Gomez said Swift has been a devoted supporter of hers for many years.



"It's been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world. We don't agree on everything, but we respect each other with everything."



Gomez also sought Swift's approval when it came to her new album "Rare".

Source: IANS