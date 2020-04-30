News

Team Bigg Boss pays tribute to Irrfan Khan

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Apr 2020

MUMBAI: We are all shocked over the sad demise of Irrfan Khan. The actor, who was 53, was hospitalised for colon Infection and breathed his last breath within a few hours. He was cremated at Versova Kabristan.

Even the television Industry is in a big shock. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla took to Twitter and paid his condolences to actor’s family. He tweeted, 'Shocked to hear the demise of Irrfan Khan.. that’s a tragic loss to the ‘Artistic World'! How unpredictable is life!  Rest In Peace!!'

Sharing a grab from his film Life Of Pi, Rashami Desai wrote, 'Hurts so bad.. Hardest Good-Bye to you Sir..A true Gem, most humble human and a most versatile A+ actor.. #RIP #IrrfanKhan.'

Have a look at their and other contestants' posts below.

 

