Team Hatsoff productions pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan

MUMBAI: The morning of 29th April felt just like any other but who would have thought that the headlines today will wreck the entire country. Before the news could even sink in, another blow just left everyone stunned. Within a span of 48hours we lost two gem of a soul and heaven just got lucky. Indian cinema was left devastated by the untimely demise of supremely talented Irrfan Khan sir and the legendary Rishi Kapoor Saab. An irreplaceable damage to mankind itself since they don't make such great people anymore.

We belong to the romantic era of Shah Rukh Khan but there was one much before him who showed how to woo women in style. Rishi Kapoor with his charming personality and confident aura literally came with a disclaimer, 'Bachna Ae Haseeno'. He did all sorts of versatile roles but somehow we 90s kids will always remember him with a guitar playing the tunes of 'ek haseena thi'. He made it look so real that we thought actors actually played guitars in their movies. Unlike Rishi Kapoor who displayed a larger than life personality, Irrfan Khan embodied the saying, 'silence is louder than words'. His lips were sealed but his eyes spoke volume. No matter what roles he played, there was a ring of truth and originality underneath as if somewhere he has lived all those characters. Our Indian cinema makes everything look shiny and glittery but amidst all that, Irrfan Khan taught us that it's ok to be a common man.

We at Team Hatsoff productions are greatly inspired by these legends and try to incorporate their teachings in our work. They left a place behind which no one can fill. With numb eyes we mourn their loss but then, 'the show must go on'. #RIP