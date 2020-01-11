Team 'Street Dancer 3D' enjoys the Kite Festival in Ahmedabad!

MUMBAI: The team of 'Street Dancer 3D' are in Ahmedabad promoting the film and they could definitely not miss the kite flying festival, that Ahmedabad is famous for.

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, director Remo D'Souza, Producers Bhushan Kumar and Lizelle D'Souza participated in kite flying festival, that marks Makar Sankranti the beginning of harvest season.

Joining them were the Gujarat boys Dharmesh and Punit Pathak, who also play an important part in the film.

Street Dancer 3D' produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Lizelle D’Souza, directed by Remo D’Souza, starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva & Nora Fatehi releases on 24th January 2020.