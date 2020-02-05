News

Teaser dropped now of Guns of Banaras - a remake of Polladhavan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Feb 2020 03:36 PM

MUMBAI: The first teaser of Karann Nathh starrer Guns of Banaras is now online. The actor promises to woo the audience with his power-packed performance.

Directed by Shekhhar Suri, the film is set to be the action film of the year. Karann looks impressive in the teaser and is ready to take the audience on a thrilling ride.

Son of film producer Rakesh Nath, Karann was the child artist in Mr India.

High on action, Karann is seen performing some dynamic action sequences in the teaser. Karann will be seen essaying the role of Guddu Shukla, an angry young man in Varanasi. The action drama also stars Nathalia Kaur, Ganesh Venkatram, Shilpa Shirodkar and others.

The film is set to hit the big screens on 28th February.

