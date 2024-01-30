Teaser Out! Are you for Guru Randhawa's acting debut? Check out the teaser of Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay featuring Saiee Manjrekar

Famous singer Guru Randhawa is making his acting debut in an upcoming movie and the teaser of the movie just got released.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 01/30/2024 - 12:57
Guru Randhawa

MUMBAI: Recently, there have been a lot of movie announcements that have made the audience curious and excited, be it with the expectation with the storyline of the movie or be it the cast of the movie. There are times when the audience gets a unique treat due to the unique concept of the movie.

Also read - Kya Baat Hai! Saiee Manjrekar seen with rumored BF Subhan Nadiadwala in the city, watch video

Talking about upcoming movies, how about another unexpected debut this year? That's right! Famous singer Guru Randhawa is making his acting debut in an upcoming movie and the teaser of the movie just got released.

Check out the teaser below:

Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay marks the debut of Guru Randhawa as an actor. Playing the female lead in the movie is the heartthrob of many, Saiee Manjrekar, daughter of Mahesh Manjrekar. Talking about the movie, it will release in theatres on 16 Feb I the valentine's week. The movie is directed by G. Ashok.

The movie surely has a fresh pair and the audience is surely waiting for Saiee Manjrekar as they love to see more of this beauty. However, this time the audience will also get into theatres to see their favourite singer give a great performances but as an actor this time. The movie also features Anupam Kher and Ila Arun in pivotal roles.

Saiee Manjrekar has made her mark in Hindi and South cinema and was last seen in Skanda, starring Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela. Her upcoming projects also include Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha.

The movie is a romantic comedy and the audience is definitely looking forward to watching this.

Also read - With 'Agent' behind her, Saiee Manjrekar opens up on her career trajectory

Are you excited for this upcoming movie? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Guru Randhawa Saiee Manjrekar Kuch khatta ho jaay G Ashok T-Series Mahesh Manjrekar upcoming movie upcoming debut Movie News TellyChakkar
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 01/30/2024 - 12:57

