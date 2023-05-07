Tejas' Starring Kangana Ranaut as an Air Force Pilot to release in Cinemas on October 20th

MUMBAI: Ever since Ronnie Screwvala's production house RSVP unveiled their upcoming film "Tejas," featuring the talented Kangana Ranaut in the lead role as Air Force pilot Tejas Gill, the project has been generating immense buzz and excitement among movie enthusiasts. Now, the much-awaited release date has been officially announced.

The team behind Tejas has confirmed that the film will hit theatres nationwide on 20th October.

Tejas revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instill a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how our Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

Written and directed by the talented Sarvesh Mewara, starring Kangana Ranaut in the titular role, the film is all set to be in cinemas on 20th October 2023