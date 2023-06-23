Tellychakkar Poll! Fans chose Ram Charan over Prabhas for playing Ram in their movies

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar had run a poll for who had played the role of Ram better between Ram Charan in RRR (The Climax scene) and Prabhas in Adipurush, and the results will shock you

Movie Adipurush which has Prabhas in the lead is getting mixed to negative response from the fans all over. The movie which is directed by Tanhaji fame Om Raut also has Kriti Sanon in the lead.

Upon the release of the movie as we know it got mostly negative reviews from the fans all over, and the movie faced backlash from the audience with regards to the storyline as many said they have altered few portions and also the dialogues were cringe worthy and not at all appropriate for a Ramayan adaptation.

Well having said all these points, the fans were upset and disappointed and now Tellychakkar had conducted a poll where fans had to choose between Prabhas from Adipurush and Ram Charan from RRR. Ram Charan played lord Ram in the climax, for just 15 minutes but the impact was great and the fans loved him as Lord Ram. Let us inform you the results of the poll will surely shock you, have a look.

As we can see 83% people loved the actor Ram Charan as Ram in the movie RRR and only 17% of people voted for Prabhas in Adipurush. Well this is a shocking result and this shows the power of powerful performances by the actor Ram Charan. In Spite of playing Lord Ram for just 15 minutes in the movie RRR the actor has stolen the show.

Well, what are your views on this and who do you think did better as Ram- Prabhas in Adipurush or Ram Charan in RRR? Do let us know in the comment section below.

