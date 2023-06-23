Tellychakkar Poll! Fans chose Ram Charan over Prabhas for playing Ram in their movies

Tellychakkar had run a poll for who had played the role of Ram better between Ram Charan in RRR (The Climax scene) and Prabhas in Adipurush, and the results will shock you
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/23/2023 - 04:30
movie_image: 
Tellychakkar Poll! Fans chose Ram Charan over Prabhas for playing Ram in their movies

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar had run a poll for who had played the role of Ram better between Ram Charan in RRR (The Climax scene) and Prabhas in Adipurush, and the results will shock you

Movie Adipurush which has Prabhas in the lead is getting mixed to negative response from the fans all over. The movie which is directed by Tanhaji fame Om Raut also has Kriti Sanon in the lead.  

Upon the release of the movie as we know it got mostly negative reviews from the fans all over, and the movie faced backlash from the audience with regards to the storyline as many said they have altered few portions and also the dialogues were cringe worthy and not at all appropriate for a Ramayan adaptation.

Well having said all these points, the fans were upset and disappointed and now Tellychakkar had conducted a poll where fans had to choose between Prabhas from Adipurush and Ram Charan from RRR. Ram Charan played lord Ram in the climax, for just 15 minutes but the impact was great and the fans loved him as Lord Ram. Let us inform you the results of the poll will surely shock you, have a look.

ALSO READ –'Adipurush' makers change Bajrang's 'tere baap ka' line to 'tere Lanka ka'

As we can see 83% people loved the actor Ram Charan as Ram in the movie RRR and only 17% of people voted for Prabhas in Adipurush. Well this is a shocking result and this shows the power of powerful performances by the actor Ram Charan. In Spite of playing Lord Ram for just 15 minutes in the movie RRR the actor has stolen the show.

Well, what are your views on this and who do you think did better as Ram- Prabhas in Adipurush or Ram Charan in RRR? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ With 'Adipurush' suffering, 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' gets more runs in theatres

Ram Charan RRR Adipurush Prabhas Kriti Sanon Om Raut Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/23/2023 - 04:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! “I had some very heartfelt conversations with Shweta” Ekta Sharma talks about her role in Main Hoon Aparajita and her shooting experience with Shweta Tiwari and reuniting with Manav Gohil!
MUMBAI:Zee TV’s heart-touching serial, ‘Main Hoon Aparajita’ produced by Bodhi Tree Multimedia, is doing well and has...
Tellychakkar Poll! Fans chose Ram Charan over Prabhas for playing Ram in their movies
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar had run a poll for who had played the role of Ram better between Ram Charan in RRR (The Climax...
Must Read! Before Dipika Kakar, check out these television actresses who had premature delivery
MUMBAI : Our television industry has seen many amazing couples who have been enjoying their marital bliss for several...
Trendind! Vidya Balan, Jawan and Shehnaz Gill, check out some of the trending news for the day
MUMBAI:Keeping the promise to delever some great news coming from the side of movies, ott and television, we are back...
Exclusive! Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals an interesting story on how he unknowingly shouted at a Dacoit
MUMBAI:Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors we have in acting industry, he...
Must-Read! Twitterati says that the new version of Priya Sood in Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 is a breath of fresh air! Check out the best reactions here!
MUMBAI:Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's return to TV, has been one of the most loved. The gripping storyline and fantastic...
Recent Stories
Tellychakkar Poll! Fans chose Ram Charan over Prabhas for playing Ram in their movies
Tellychakkar Poll! Fans chose Ram Charan over Prabhas for playing Ram in their movies
Latest Video
Related Stories
Trendind! Vidya Balan, Jawan and Shehnaz Gill, check out some of the trending news for the day
Trendind! Vidya Balan, Jawan and Shehnaz Gill, check out some of the trending news for the day
Exclusive! Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals an interesting story on how he unknowingly shouted at a Dacoit
Exclusive! Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals an interesting story on how he unknowingly shouted at a Dacoit
Nawazuddin
Nawazuddin mentions Hrithik in Kangana's production 'Tiku Weds Sheru' promo
Adipurush
With 'Adipurush' suffering, 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' gets more runs in theatres
Adipurush
'Adipurush' makers change Bajrang's 'tere baap ka' line to 'tere Lanka ka'
Adipurush
Shocking! “Free mein bhi ticket mile to nahi jaunga” netizens reacts as the ticket price of Adipurush gets slashed